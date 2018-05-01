Bluebells springing into season in Sussex

Sussex is home to some of the most beautiful woodland areas that the country has to offer, and with spring well underway it means one thing – bluebell season is here.

The UK is home to around half of the world’s population of bluebells.

The vibrant and rare wildflower blooms throughout spring and the prime time to catch a photograph, or even a glimpse of these fields of beauty, is within the months of April and May.

Grab your friends and family and explore the fields of vibrancy before they fade out.

Arlington Bluebell walk and farm trail – is based in Arlington, Polegate. This year will be the 46th annual bluebell walk and trail. The walk and farm trail over the years has developed into a total of seven unique and fun walks over three different farms. The walk is held in order to raise as much money as possible for local chosen charities. The trail is taking place between now and May 13 and each walk is dedicated to more than 20 individual charities. By the end of this year’s trails the organisers, along with participants, will have raised more than £1,000,000 for 73 local charities. For more information, or to take part in one of the walks, visit www.blubellwalk.co.uk

Wakehurst Place – Based in Haywards Heath, this is home to more than 500 acres of beautiful ornamental gardens, woodlands and a nature reserve. For more information, visit www.kew.org/wakehurst

Clapham Woods – The woods in Clapham are usually full of bluebell patches.

Angmering Estate – This land is used for forestry, shooting, agriculture and wildlife, as well as beautiful bluebells this time of year.

Gillham Woods – These woods in Bexhill are described as ‘a small but characterful oak woodland surviving within an area of modern housing’. Along with various wildlife creatures, bluebells and other flowers bloom.

Nuthurst Walk – If you take a walk in woods, farms and fields of Copsale and Nuthurst (south of Horsham) you will see a variety of wildlife.

Tilgate Park – Based in Crawley, this is a large and popular park. For more information, call 01293 521168.

The Kingley Vale National Nature Reserve – Located near Chichester, the popular reserve contains one of the finest yew forests in western Europe. For more information, contact 0300 060 6000.

Brandy Hole Copse – Situated north-west of Chichester, the woodland area is home to bluebells every spring and a variety of other flowers throughout the year.

Slindon Estate – Run by the National Trust, there are more than 25 miles of woodlands to be walked and explored.

Eartham Woods – Based in Chichester, the woods have been described as the perfect place to see deer, butterflies and various flowers, including bluebells throughout spring.

Itchenor Meadows – Based in Itchenor, West Wittering, this is a great place to observe nature at its best. There are many different routes to walk through and to observe the wildlife and beautiful meadows full of flowers.

Brede High Woods – Brede High Woods is located north of Hastings. Among the 262 hectares of woodland owned and managed by The Woodland Trust, you will find flowers and wildlife of many varieties.

Bluebell Railway – The Bluebell Railway holds special bluebell journeys throughout April and May. Based in Sheffield Park, the wonderful experience allows a trip through the beautiful countryside. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.bluebell-railway.com

Nymans, Handcross, near Haywards Heath – Guided tours take place in the woodlands to highlight the garden’s best features. The wild garden at Nymans is carpeted with bluebells throughout the spring season. For more information, visit The National Trust website.

Flatropers Wood – Located in East Sussex- and based around the village of Beckley, this wood is one of the quietest and well wooded parts of Sussex. Part of Sussex Wildlife Trust, it stretches over 37 hectares and is a mixture of woodland, sunny open paths, ponds and streams.

Selwyns Wood – In these woods, near Heathfield, you may stumble across many different forms of wildlife as well as fields of bluebells.

Do you have a favourite place to see bluebells? Please send in your bluebell pictures to copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk, stating your name and where the picture was taken and we will include the best ones on our website and on our Facebook page.