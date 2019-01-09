Enforcement action could be taken over soil deposited in Shoreham

The county council has confirmed it could take formal enforcement action to remove a mound of soil which was deposited in Shoreham by developers without planning permission nine months ago.

Developer Hyde Homes deposited soil it had removed from the Ropetackle site in Shoreham High Street onto farmland it owns near New Salts Farm Road in Shoreham in April 2018.

Residents of the road complained about the disruption this caused at the time, saying they were given no prior warning that lorries would be using their narrow road to transport the soil.

Nine months later, the deposited soil remains at the site – ‘despite assurances that it would be removed’, according to West Sussex County Council.

A spokesman said: “The county council is considering taking formal enforcement action in relation to the deposit of waste material without planning permission on farmland on New Salts Road near the Brighton Airport in Shoreham.

“The material was deposited in April, and despite assurances that it would be removed, to date it has not.”

John Martin, head of construction for the Hyde Group, said: “We are sorry that it has taken longer for us to remove the soil stored at our site near New Salts Farm.

“We had intended to do so towards the end of last year but this was delayed and we wanted to avoid disruption to residents over the Christmas period.

“We have been in touch with the council and told them that we will be moving the soil as soon as possible and will also be writing to local residents to let them know when this will be and the steps we will be taking to minimise any disruption to them.”

SEE MORE: Christmas shoppers boost footfall in Adur – but traders say more support is needed

Shoreham light parade to brighten up the winter blues

Littlehampton mum ‘blown away’ by reaction to her baby loss story