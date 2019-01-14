Enforcement notice served over mound of soil deposited in Shoreham

An enforcement notice has been served to developers over a mound of soil, which was deposited on land in Shoreham without planning permission nine months ago.

Developer Hyde Homes deposited soil it had removed from the Ropetackle site in Shoreham High Street onto farmland it owns near New Salts Farm Road near Shoreham Airport in April 2018.

Residents of New Salts Farm Road complained about the disruption this caused at the time, saying they were given no prior warning that lorries would be using their narrow road to transport the soil.

Nine months later, the deposited soil remains at the site – ‘despite assurances that it would be removed’, according to West Sussex County Council.

The county council has now confirmed that an enforcement notice was served to developers last week.

The spokesman said: “We have taken enforcement action against the change of use of the land from agriculture to mixed use agriculture and sui generis (waste) without planning permission.

“We require the waste to be removed by 8 February 2019, and the land to be restored to agricultural use by 3 May 2019.”

John Martin, head of construction for the Hyde Group, said: “We are sorry that it has taken longer for us to remove the soil stored at our site near New Salts Farm.

“We had intended to do so towards the end of last year but this was delayed and we wanted to avoid disruption to residents over the Christmas period.

“We have been in touch with the council and told them that we will be moving the soil as soon as possible and will also be writing to local residents to let them know when this will be and the steps we will be taking to minimise any disruption to them.”

