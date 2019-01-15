Enthusiastic group works in all weathers to keep beaches at Goring, Littlehampton, Ferring, Aldwick and Bognor Regis clear of litter

Keeping our beaches free of litter is a rewarding task for one group that works on it all year round.

Adults who attend Oak Community Project in Rustington comb the shorelines come rain or shine, picking up the rubbish other people have left behind.

Members of Oak Community Group at their weekly beach clean

More than 50 sacks of rubbish were collected over the past year, mainly plastics but metal bottle tops, cans, bottles, paper and debris were also part of the load.

Hugh Tyrell, the West Sussex County Council support worker who leads the group, said they looked forward to their weekly visits to the seaside and took pride in their work.

He said: "We come out every week to clean the beaches at Goring, Littlehampton, Ferring, Aldwick and Bognor Regis, and it's an ongoing job because there is always rubbish every week for us to collect.

"We have known about the problem of plastics in our seas for a long time but it’s only recently that people have started to take notice and recycle their plastics. But we are still finding a lot on our beaches each week we visit.

"The team really enjoy being part of the community and do find it rewarding, especially if we go to a beach that has got a lot of rubbish, we feel as though we have done a good job."

Oak Community Project, in Woodlands Avenue, is for men and women with learning disabilities. It provides an innovative person-centred service supporting adults to develop social and practical skills through active participation within the community.

Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for adults and health, said: "The work being carried out by the adults at the Oak Community Project in Rustington is an invaluable service to our community and I am very proud of their hard work each and every week.

“I know how much they look forward to visiting our beautiful beaches each week and I very much hope their efforts to improve the environment will send a strong message to all to think twice about littering."

