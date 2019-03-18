Ferring spring show sees largest number of entries for some time

Ferring Horticultural Society’s spring show attracted the largest number of entries for some time, filling the Village Hall with fragrance of the season.

A wonderful display of daffodils and other spring flowers, shrubs and pot plants filled the hall on Saturday, and judge Paul Dalby was impressed with both their quality and quantity.

Paul Rayner with his lovely pink pieris japonica, awarded the trophy for best exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931691a

Wonderful display for Ferring Horticultural Society’s spring show

New member Alasdair MacCulloch swept the board in the daffodil classes, earning him both the Terry Clough Cup and the Spring Trophy for most points in show.

Other cup winners included Ruth Murphy, who took the Victoria Cup for a beautiful arrangement of spring flowers, Sue Rayner, who won the Malcolm Ford Trophy for her vase of garden flowers, and Christine Hicks, who won the Mixed Garden Flowers Cup.

The Adeline Gilligan Trophy for best exhibit went to Paul Rayner for his lovely pink pieris japonica, a dwarf lily-of-the-valley shrub from Japan.

Ruth Murphy won the Victoria Cup for a beautiful arrangement of spring flowers. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931680a

In the homecraft section, judge Sue Halstead awarded Linda Gray two firsts, making her overall winner, with Pauline Ford a close second.

Ferring Horticultural Society’s next event is the annual plant sale on Saturday, May 11.

Christine Hicks won the Mixed Garden Flowers Cup. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931673a

