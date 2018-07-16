Ferring summer show impresses judges

A wonderful scent filled Ferring Village Hall on a perfect summer’s day.

It was Ferring Horticultural Society’s annual summer flower show on Saturday and judge Paul Dalby was impressed with the quality and diversity of the exhibits, given the current weather conditions.

He awarded Linda Fryar best exhibit in show for her delightful alstroemerias, which earned her the Gilligan Bowl. She also won the Garden Flowers Cup.

The Gladys Butler Cup went to Liz Green for her beautiful floral arrangements and she also received the Adpar-Jones Cup for one rose bloom.

Joy Warren was awarded the Butler Cup for her lovely display of mixed garden flowers and Gloria Aylott, who entered for the first time, took the Rose Cup.

Other cup winners were Gordon Welch, Gladiolus Cup; Roger Wilde, Sweet Pea Cup; Gary Hicks, Fruit Cup; and Gwenda Ford the WHR Cup for most points in show.

In the homecraft section, judge Sue Halstead was very impressed with the increase in entries and liked the range of cakes.

The recipe for the cherry and almond cake had proved challenging, with Angela Fisher taking the Williamson Cup for that class.

Margaret Holyoake’s rhubarb and ginger jam particularly delighted the judge.

Other first place winners were: Mrs W. Peters, Mrs P. Rolfe, Mr J. Gray, Mr J. Peters, Mr J. Franklin, Mrs S. Carruthers, Mr R. Norton-Wight, Mr R. Sullivan, Mrs G. Klemenz, Mr P. Clear, Mr. B. Rolfe, Mrs. P. Joslin, Mrs. J. Braisby, Mrs. S. Barker, Mr. D. Nice, Mr. J. Horsnell, Mrs. H. Dawson and Mrs. L. Gray.

There was a good selection of homemade cakes on offer, which topped off a lovely afternoon.

