Southern Water said it will be making emergency repairs to the burst sewer on Orient Road, in the West Beach estate, from Monday (December 13).
In the meantime, tankers are being used to ‘protect the environment’ and ‘manage flows’, so people can use their facilities as normal. Click here to read more and see video footage from the scene
1. Sewer bursts in Lancing
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
2. Sewer bursts in Lancing
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
3. Sewer bursts in Lancing
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
4. Sewer bursts in Lancing
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL