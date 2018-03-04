Lifeboat stations given £100,000 from wind farm fund

Rampion has made a £100,000 donation to the RNLI for lifeboat stations along the south coast.

The funding will be shared between Shoreham, Littlehampton, Brighton and Newhaven, which operate in the area surrounding the new wind farm.

The money has come from the Rampion Community Fund, which was set up last year to benefit communities across Sussex.

Chris Tomlinson, development and stakeholder manager for Rampion Offshore Wind Farm, said: “Our aim is to make a real difference to people living in the area surrounding the wind farm.

“To keep the wind farm in full working order, our wind turbine technicians will be transiting between our operations base in Newhaven and the Rampion site, for the lifetime of the project.

“With a significant level of commercial and recreational sea user activity operating from ports and marinas across the coast, safety at sea will always be a key priority for us all.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to make this donation to the RNLI, who do an incredible job to keep everyone safe at sea, no matter the time, the season or the weather.”

Mr Tomlinson made the presentation to Brighton lifeboat operations manager Roger Cohen, Littlehampton lifeboat operations manager Nick White, Shoreham coxswain Steve Smith and Shoreham lifeboat operations manager Peter Huxtable at Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station.

Paul Dunt, RNLI media officer for London and the south east, said: “We would like to thank Rampion for this kind donation. Last year the Royal National Lifeboat Institution saved 431 lives around the coast of the UK and Ireland and this vital work wouldn’t be possible without donations such as this.

“As a charity, the RNLI receives no government funding and we rely entirely on donations, legacies and fund-raising, so this money will help our incredible lifeboat volunteers, at these four busy south coast stations, to continue to save lives at sea.”