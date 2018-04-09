PICTURES: Findon spring flower show

Green-fingered gardeners produced a colourful display at Findon Village Gardens Association’s spring flower show, with entries up on last year.

Daffodils and narcissi were one of the key features in the schedule for the show at Findon Village Hall on Saturday.

Chris Young won a first prize for his house plant. Photo by Derek Martin DM1840383a

Committee member Maureen Bowen said: “It went very well. We had more entries than last year’s spring show, not a huge increase but it was noticeable, which was lovely.

“Norman Allcorn always does well and he won nearly everything in sight.

“Two entries that caught my eye were Molly Stooks’ orchid, which was amazing, and Paddy Winter’s floral art, which was wonderful, modern but very tasteful.

“There were lots of narcissi on display, which did surprise me. I thought we were going to be down on our daffodils because of the weather but in fact there were more than last year, so I was pleasantly surprised.

Sally Evans won first for her cheese scones. Photo by Derek Martin DM1840393a

“There was a very good turnout and lots of cakes, which sold out.”

Molly Stooks won the Michael Grand Cup for most outstanding exhibit for her orchid and Paddy Winter won the trophy for the floral art section for her Box of Delights arrangement.

Other cup winners were Norman Allcorn, Betty Lewis, Tessa McCormick, Peta Onslow, Mike Solomons, Evelyn Stamford, David Gear and Shirley Hobden.

Tessa McCormick, winner of best exhibit in three stems, any double variety narcissi, and three stems, any multi-headed flowered narcissi. Photo by Derek Martin DM1840419a