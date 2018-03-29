PICTURES: Lambing at Coombes Farm

Lambing is in full swing at Coombes Farm, north of Lancing, and 800 ewes are expected to give birth during the season.

At the same time, there are 80 cows calving at the farm, in Coombes Road, Coombes.

Coombes Farm lambing 2018. Pictures: Eddie Mitchell

There was a lovely surprise for all involved when quins were born on the first day of lambing and all five are doing well.

Families have been able to visit to see the lambs born since March 10 and tours will continue until Sunday, April 15, from 9.30am to 4pm.

To see the lambing costs £3 for adults and £2 for children, no need to book. Visitors can also take a tractor ride to the top of the Downs to see the animals in the fields, costing £2.50 a head.

The adults-only, late-night lambing proved extremely popular, with all sessions completely sold out, leading to two more being added for Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

A charity weekend was held on March 24 and 25, with stalls for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station, St Barnabas House hospice and, new for this year, Shoreham Fort on the Saturday.

We are busy lambing and calving. It's all go. Lots of lambs have been born, including quads, triplets, twins and singles.

It is lovely to see so many people visiting us. We have had so many lovely comments and thank yous.

