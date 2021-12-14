PICTURES: Wildlife you can find in the South Downs heathland

Worthing property linked with county lines drug-dealing served with closure order

See some of the best Christmas lights in Worthing and Lancing raising money for charity

News you can trust since 1920

Smooth Snake in South Downs National Park by Bruce Middleton SUS-211214-111515001

Heathland Sand Lizard in South Downs National Park. (Photo by Bruce Middleton) SUS-211214-105629001

The rare Dartford Warbler (Photo by Bruce Middleton) SUS-211214-105618001