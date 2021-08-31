The group was set up by volunteers in April 2019 with a mission to unite residents in the fight against single-use plastic.

Nearly 100 people attended the launch at Worthing Town Hall, where everyone was invited to take action by signing up to the Plastic Free Pledge and joining the campaign subgroups for communities, schools and businesses.

Gwen Le Bris, volunteer, said: “While preparing our launch back in April 2019, we received a lot of interest from eco-friendly businesses willing to sell their products at our event.

Organisers at the Plastic Free Worthing launch at Worthing Town Hall in April 2019. Photo by Derek Martin DM1941403a

“We wanted to keep our launch non-commercial, therefore refused, but it inspired us to organise a separate event dedicated to showcasing sustainable local businesses selling eco-conscious and plastic-free products.

“Our very first Zero Waste Fair & Clothes Swap was supposed to take place on Sunday, March 15, last year but was cancelled at the last minute for now obvious reasons. We are finally reorganising our event and it will take place on Sunday, September 26, at Worthing Boys Club, in Ivy Arch Road, from 11am to -4pm.”

Take your own bags for shopping and a cup for drinks.

The event will showcase passionate local, sustainable and (single-use) plastic free businesses, making a difference to the environment in Worthing, alongside a clothes swap shop.

Clothes in condition will be accepted, up to 20 items per person, in exchange for virtual tokens. Additional items can be purchased for 50p. Any leftover items will be donated Worthing Community Chest.