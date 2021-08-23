The Pollinators Garden was built and planted by Arundel Castle head gardener Martin Duncan and his team on the site of the old public toilets in Mill Road.

The garden is a stunning public space aimed at attracting bees and other pollinators to the area.

It was officially opened by Arundel mayor Tony Hunt on Saturday, with representatives from Arundel Castle, Angmering Park Estate and South Downs National Park.

Nick Field, Arundel Bee Project founder, said: “As well as looking attractive and providing a meeting place for local people and visitors, the garden will do a great service to wildlife.

“Pollinators play a vital role in the production of about one third of the food we eat. With their numbers in sharp decline, it’s essential that we do all we can to provide them with sources of food and shelter.”

The town centre garden is one of the first initiatives of the Arundel Bee Project, which aims to increase knowledge of bees and other pollinators, and provide them with improved habitats.

Plans to demolish the old public toilets in Mill Road were submitted in 2017, with the aim to landscape the area for the public to enjoy.

