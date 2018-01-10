Pollution levels for Worthing and Adur districts revealed

Air pollution across the Worthing and Adur districts is low according to a new interactive report.

The information, supplied by MappAir100 by EarthSense and highlighted in a BBC report where you can add your own postcode, says that the Worthing and Adur districts is the lowest of the six grades of pollution.

This means that there is an extremely low chance of nitrogen dioxide levels exceeding the annual legal limit and the air in the district is generally good.

According to the information, the level for Shoreham is also at the lowest, despite recent concerns over pollution levels in the town.

The rest of Sussex is at level one, apart from Crawley which has an average level of two (moderate) which means there is a low chance of nitrogen dioxide levels exceeding the annual legal limit.

Across the UK, three-quarters of the postcodes which reach level five out of six are in London.

Earthsense has a guide on air pollution and how you can make a difference.