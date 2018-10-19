Positive mood at Global Anti-Fracking Day photoshoot

People across West Sussex have demonstrated their opposition to fracking in a day of ‘positive’ protest.

Individuals and groups gathered on Worthing Pier with a range of banners showing their concern about climate breakdown.

The aim was to mark Global Anti-Fracking Day with a photoshoot to show the strength of feeling, and around 30 people turned up to take part.

Emma Cameron, chairman of Worthing Climate Action Network, a group formed to join the fight against climate change, said: “We don’t want fracking in West Sussex, or anywhere else, we want divestment from all fossil fuels.

“According to the latest IPCC report on climate change, we need to be transitioning from fossil fuels to 100 per cent renewable energy immediately.

“We were also there to send a message of solidarity to the three anti-fracking protesters who are currently serving prison sentences for peaceful protest.

“The mood was positive and determined and we engaged with and answered questions from many of the passers-by.”

Group represented also included Steyning 10:10, the Labour Party and the Green Party.

