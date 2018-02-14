Seed swap proves inspirational for all ages

Inspirational talks, workshops for children and adults, and a wide variety of stalls helped make the annual Sow and Grow seed swap and spring fair a great success.

Michelle Furtada, chairman of Adur and Worthing Green Spaces Partnership, with her life-size model of a tuna fish

Worthing deputy mayor Paul Baker and head teacher Phillip Potter officially opened the Transition Town Worthing event at Oak Grove College last Saturday.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman was there as well, to announce the various talks and workshops going on during the day.

People were able to exchange and buy seeds and plants to grow their own vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Wendy Greene said: “Suffice to say, the event was a huge success. Items for sale included preserves, honey, seeds and plants, as well as wooden goods from Men in Sheds, such as bug hotels.

Ron Marsh, aka Recycling Ron

“There was an array of healthy food and drinks in The Rosie but the main event took place in Oak Grove College, including talks by Paul Eustice on Growing Food in a Small Space, Carrie Cort on practical solutions to help combat climate change, Peter King on the Enhancing Places, Inspiring Communities (EPIC) project, and Sam Bailey on the Big Energy Saving Network.

“Entertainment was provided by South Downs Folk Singers.”

A life-size Atlantic bluefin tuna was made by Michelle Furtada, chairman of Adur and Worthing Green Spaces Partnership, to highlight the plight of the fish, which have been endangered due to overfishing for use in sushi.

Ron Marsh, aka Recycling Ron, from West Sussex County Council’s waste prevention team, wore his ‘rubbish’ costume to highlight household waste recycling.

Transition Town Worthing aims to engage residents and encourage them to respond positively to challenges by creating a healthy human culture.