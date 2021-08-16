Sompting Brooks Trail were the number of species has grown to 500 since the project started two years ago

Sompting Brooks: See how rerouting Broadwater Brooks has created a hidden gem between Sompting and Worthing

Sompting Brooks will soon be open to the public. People will be able to walk around the trail to view Broadwater Brook, there is a picnic area and a willow hide for watching wildlife. Bordered by East Worthing, Lancing, the A27 and the railway line, it is a hidden gem, something you would not expect in the area.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:16 am

There were 120 species when Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust first started on the EPIC Project and two years later, they have counted 500 species there. Linda Kerrison, volunteer and engagement officer, said: “This little stream has done something quite remarkable. It is grown vegetation, which is very unusual in the area as generally Sussex streams don’t have a lot of that.”

Sompting Brooks will open to the public on September 5 and can be accessed via a permissive footpath at the bottom of Loose Lane. There are three wooden sculptures along the trail, a bench and a Knucker Hole dragon with its nest. CLICK HERE for more information

