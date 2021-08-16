There were 120 species when Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust first started on the EPIC Project and two years later, they have counted 500 species there. Linda Kerrison, volunteer and engagement officer, said: “This little stream has done something quite remarkable. It is grown vegetation, which is very unusual in the area as generally Sussex streams don’t have a lot of that.”
Sompting Brooks will open to the public on September 5 and can be accessed via a permissive footpath at the bottom of Loose Lane. There are three wooden sculptures along the trail, a bench and a Knucker Hole dragon with its nest. CLICK HERE for more information