Tree project for Shoreham launches

The Shoreham Society is launching a new project with the aim of bringing more trees to the town.

The idea came from Rosslyn Road residents, who recently planted nine new trees.

The society thinks this could be done in other parts of the town and has begun by considering possible sites.

Shoreham-by-Trees will be launched at St Peter’s Church hall, West Street, Shoreham, on Friday at 7.30pm.

Adrian Towler, from the society, said: “Alongside this is a project to beautify some of the unloved spaces in the Shoreham area. It’s been dubbed SOS: Shoreham Open Spaces by society member Denise Binks.

“She has identified at least six spaces where volunteers could plant flowers, herbs and shrubs and which would need limited tending.

“Not only would this make the town more attractive but plants can reduce pollution levels and CO2, be therapeutic exercise and enhance well-being – a win all round.

“At the meeting, suggestions for other spaces that could have this treatment could be given.”

Admission is free and, as usual, tea and coffee will be available and the bar will be open.