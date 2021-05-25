Visit Arundel Wetland Centre this half-term for boat safaris, pond dipping and duck feeding

Families who visit the wetlands will also be able to watch wild ducklings, greylag goslings and mute swan cygnets roaming the meadows from the centre’s wildlife viewing hides.

Arundel Wetland Centre manager Tim McGregor said: “We are pleased to have restarted most of our pre-Covid activities at Arundel Wetland Centre, with some small changes that will help our visitors and staff stay safe.”

Family pond dipping sessions offer the chance to spot diving beetles, water spiders, damselflies and more during a 20-minute session at the raised pond, and visitors can also hand-feed the ducks and geese in the lakes and forest exhibit.

Pond dipping at Arundel Wetland Centre

The Wetland Boat Safari offers a chance to search for dragonflies, fish and water voles during a watery adventure, while wildlife hides also offer views of kingfishers, sand martins and lapwing families.

The Pond Skater and Tree Creepers play areas are open and there is selection of hot and cold snacks, drinks and ice creams available from the Water’s Edge cafe – or take your own food and drink for a picnic.

The gift shop is open offering a selection of gifts, toys, books and bird food and feeding accessories.

All visitors to Arundel Wetland Centre need to pre-book online in advance at www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/book-your-visit

Hand-feeding nene geese at Arundel Wetland Centre

