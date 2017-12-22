Volunteers plant trees in Goring

A group of 15 community volunteers have planted 40 young trees in The Plantation, Goring.

There will be more to plant in 2018 and Goring and Ilex Conservation Group will continue to clear ground and spread some woodchip along the paths.

Phillip Ellis said: “We now have a new noticeboard provided by Adur and Worthing Councils. It will inform the public of the work we are doing and about the woodland.”

The group meets every month for a two-hour session to carrying out improvements and maintenance in The Plantation. It is always in need of volunteers.

The next two sessions will be on Saturday, January 13, and Saturday, February 10, meeting in The Plantation at Amberley Drive, next to the height barrier, at 10am.