A harbour conservancy group has taken to social media to ask locals to be vigilant after a snapping turtle was sighted 'walking about' at the marina yacht club in Birdham, near Chichester.

It said the animal, which is native to North America, is likely to have come up the canal and won't do well in saltwater.

It added: "Bad news for native wildlife so tweet any sightings to us. We do not recommend anyone pick it up, they have a decent bite!"