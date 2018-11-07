Watch waves battering Worthing Pier in high winds

People on Worthing seafront were watching in wonder as waves battered Worthing Pier in high winds.

At 11am this morning, high tide saw waves reaching the top of the pier and on occasions breaking through the boards.

High tide at Worthing Pier on Wednesday, November 7, at 11am

Passers-by could not help stopping to watch as the waves rolled in.

The gulls on the beach did not look too impressed though!

The pier remains open at this point in time.

