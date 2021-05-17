Worthing and Littlehampton to lead the way for greener electricity network

UK based solar battery company Moixa is working alongside UK Power Networks to launch the campaign in the Worthing and Littlehampton area following success in the north of England.

Homeowners who have solar panels can play an active role in supporting the campaign by installing a Smart Battery and becoming members of the ‘GridShare’ community.

As a GridShare member, households will effectively connect their battery to other batteries in the Worthing and Littlehampton area to create a ‘Virtual Power Plant’.

Transition Town Worthing (TTW), which works to reduce CO2 and create a more sustainable community, is supporting a campaign for households to be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy

This will provide ‘flexibility services’ on behalf of the local electricity grid, absorbing excess renewable energy when it is plentiful and releasing it when it is scarce.

By installing solar and storage technologies customers can not only reduce their carbon footprint, but also directly benefit from reduced electricity costs through solar energy and time-of-use optimisation.

They are also given access to the Moixa Dashboard, which allows them to view their home energy usage, see solar predictions and track battery behaviour.

Households who do not have solar panels but would like to have them installed can also take part.

Rod Thick, of TTW, said: “This is a great opportunity for the Worthing and Littlehampton area to look towards becoming carbon neutral and at the same time saving people money on their electricity bills, a win-win situation.

“If the UK is to meet its climate change commitments then much more of our energy must come from renewable sources like wind and solar power. To support this transition the electricity network must be modernised so that it can become more ‘flexible’.

“This means it will be able to respond to highs and lows of energy generation (because levels of wind and sun are changeable), as well as peaks and troughs in customer demand.”