Worthing boy left ‘angry and sad’ by litter left after outdoor event
A nine-year-old took it upon himself to carry out a one-boy clean-up after being upset by litter left after an outdoor event.
Joshua Johnstone, of Tarring, who has autism and ADHD, refused to leave the More Radio Live event at Steyne Gardens, Worthing, on Saturday, August 21, until he had cleaned up some of the mess that others had left behind.
His mother, Lucie Dumbleton, 34, said: “From Joshua’s perspective, he was left angry and sad as that’s our local park but also because of the animals.
“He is very good with animals, and was worried about them getting tangled up in cans and glass. He was upset that people didn’t follow the rules and didn’t put their litter in the bins provided.
“In his eyes, if we can do it, everyone can. It doesn’t take long to pick up your litter.”
Lucie said she was very proud of her son. She added: “A nine-year-old with disabilities has the right mindset about picking up rubbish – I don’t understand why grown adults don’t.”
She said Joshua’s message to everyone was that ‘people should take responsibility’ and put rubbish in the bin or take it home with them.