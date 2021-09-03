Joshua Johnstone, of Tarring, who has autism and ADHD, refused to leave the More Radio Live event at Steyne Gardens, Worthing, on Saturday, August 21, until he had cleaned up some of the mess that others had left behind.

His mother, Lucie Dumbleton, 34, said: “From Joshua’s perspective, he was left angry and sad as that’s our local park but also because of the animals.

“He is very good with animals, and was worried about them getting tangled up in cans and glass. He was upset that people didn’t follow the rules and didn’t put their litter in the bins provided.

Joshua was left 'angry and sad' at the state of Steyne Gardens, Worthing after litter was left by the public. Joshua stayed with his mother, Lucie, to help tidy the area

“In his eyes, if we can do it, everyone can. It doesn’t take long to pick up your litter.”

Lucie said she was very proud of her son. She added: “A nine-year-old with disabilities has the right mindset about picking up rubbish – I don’t understand why grown adults don’t.”

She said Joshua’s message to everyone was that ‘people should take responsibility’ and put rubbish in the bin or take it home with them.

Joshua Johnstone picked up a full bin bag of litter left by the public after a live concert in Steyne Gardens, Worthing

Joshua, aged nine, and his mother, Lucie Dumbleton, aged 34, stayed behind after the More Radio live concert in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, to pick up litter