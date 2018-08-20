Worthing Horticultural Society flower and produce show

There were some excellent entries in Worthing Horticultural Society’s annual flower and produce show.

But not everything was coming up roses as, unfortunately, the very hot summer, followed by the storms last week, meant there were very chrysanthemums and dahlias in the show, at Offington Park Methodist Church hall on Saturday.

Linda Charman with her cactus, judged the best in show. Picture: Derek Martin DM1882331a

Anne Locke, publicity officer, said: “Some of the other classes were excellent, especially the displays of cacti, flowering and foliage pot plants and ferns.

“Again, fruit and vegetables had been affected by the weather but there were some good-quality exhibits.

“There was also a good display of cookery and the flower arrangements were spectacular, with some very clever and imaginative ideas.”

Janice Shambrook was the main prize winner, taking home ten cups, for most outstanding exhibit, highest amount of prize money, best vase and best chrysanthemum, best vase and best dahlia, most points in chrysanthemum and dahlia classes, best gladioli, best exhibit of fruit and most points in the vegetable classes.

Ken Franks with his 'best foliage plant' prize winner. Picture: Derek Marting DM1882327a

Linda Charman won best vase of mixed flowers, best cactus, best pansies and best pot plant.

Gloria Aylott won the best rose class.

Ken Franks won the best gold rose exhibit and best foliage pot plant.

Christine Bishop won the most points in the cookery classes.

Gloria Aylott with her winning rose. Picture: Derek Martin DM1882359a

Maureen Jackson had the second best vase of dahlias.

Kathy Lester won best flower arrangement and together with Jenny Leach, won most points in the flower arranging classes.

You can become a member of the town’s oldest society at any time of the year for £7.50 single, £10 for a couple at the same address. Visit www.worthinghorticulturalsociety.org for more information.

Sue Richardson with her winning scooter arrangement. Picture: Derek Martin DM1882320a

