Your Horsham district guide to Christmas and New Year rubbish and recycling collections

Finalised arrangements for 2018/19 Christmas and New Year rubbish and recycling collections have been announced by Horsham District Council.

The council says that additional resources will be deployed to collect the blue-top bins to help residents cope with any extra Christmas packaging.

These will take place between Monday December 24 and Tuesday January 8 inclusive.

Collections of the brown-top bins that are normally due within these dates are suspended, resuming again on Tuesday January 8.

The collection crews will be working additional Saturdays in order to catch up.

The changes to the collections over the Christmas period are:

Normal Collection Day - Revised Collection Day

Tuesday 25 December - Thursday 27 December

Wednesday 26 December - Friday 28 December

Thursday 27 December - Saturday 29 December

Friday 28 December - Monday 31 January

Monday 31 December - Wednesday 2 January

Tuesday 1 January - Thursday 3 January

Wednesday 2 January - Friday 4 January

Thursday 3 January - Saturday 5 January

Friday 4 January - Monday 7 January

Garden waste collections resume

Normal Collection Day - Revised Collection Day

Monday 7 January - Tuesday 8 January

Tuesday 8 January - Wednesday 9 January

Wednesday 9 January - Thursday 10 January

Thursday 10 January - Friday 11 January

Friday 11 January - Saturday 12 January

All collections will be back to normal from Monday January 14 2019.

Residents are reminded to return their bins to their property as soon as possible after collection to avoid blocking pavements or other public areas.

For full information, residents are asked to refer to their personalised collection calendar on the Horsham District Council website (www.horsham.gov.uk/bins/bin_calendars) where there is also a new facility to subscribe for the calendar to be emailed to residents.

Just follow the instructions once the calendar has been downloaded.

Calendars are also available upon request by telephoning 01403 733144.

Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRS) opening times:

Horsham (Hop Oast) and Billingshurst HWRS will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Festive recycling

Wrapping paper

Foil or plastic wrapper cannot be recycled. Please remove any sellotape, ribbon or bows from paper wrapping paper before placing it in the blue-top recycling bin.

Christmas cards and tags

Cards and tags can be placed in your blue-top bin for recycling. Please remove any strings or ribbons.

Plastic pots, tubs and trays

Don’t forget that plastic pots tubs and trays can now be recycled. This includes sweet tubs, biscuit trays and even the plastic inserts of advent calendars! Just make sure it is all separated and clean and dry.

Christmas Trees

Artificial trees cannot be recycled however they can be disposed of at the local tip. Real Christmas trees can also be disposed of at the tip or be cut into pieces and placed in the brown-top garden waste bin

The council says please ensure all your recycling is kept clean, dry and loose this festive season.

Additional recycling or rubbish that is not contained within your bin cannot be taken.