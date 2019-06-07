European study finds Littlehampton’s waters are ‘good’ for cleanliness

Littlehampton’s bathing water quality has been rated as ‘good’ in a European study.

According to a study by the European Environment Agency, Littlehampton has had a ‘good’ rating since 2015.

Nearby in Elmer, the water was rated as ‘excellent’, while Goring’s was ‘sufficient’.

The annual report measures the amount of bacteria, pollution and waste found in the water.

This comes after Littlehampton’s Coastguards East Beach retained its Seaside Award from Keep Britain Tidy in May.

It does not, however, have the coveted Blue Flag award, which is only awarded to beaches meeting the highest international standard of water quality.

At the time, departing Arun District Council chairman Alan Gammon, outgoing Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Arun councillor James Walsh were joined by school pupils and members of the council’s Foreshores Team to hoist the flag.

Praising the dedication of everyone involved in maintaining the beaches, Mr Gammon said: “We’re delighted that these beaches have yet again been recognised with a Seaside Award.” Keep Britain Tidy’s Seaside Award celebrates the quality and diversity of England’s coastline.

The European Environment Agency report found that the UK had one of the lowest proportions of ‘excellent’-rated beaches in Europe – 63.2 per cent – which ranks similarly to Albania. It was a slight improvement on last year’s score of 61 per cent.