Every major Wetherspoons in and around West Sussex ranked from best to worst

West Sussex has a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs, but some are more popular with customers than others.

These are the best and worst Wetherspoons in West Sussex, ranked according to TripAdvisor.

West Sussex has a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs, but some are more popular with customers than others

1. The Post & Telegraph

The Post and Telegraph has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five and proves a popular choice with customers, with 43% rating it as ‘very good’.

“Great city centre location, Spacious, clean, great menu, good value, child friendly. Fast service. Can’t ask for anymore,” said one customer, with another commenting “Friendly staff and warm welcoming atmosphere.”

155–158 North Street, Brighton BN1 1EA



2. The West Quay

The West Quay has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five stars, with 42 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good’.

One customer said “We always come here when we visit Brighton, nice place to stop and have a drink as the views are good and always a great atmosphere”.

“I have been here several times for breakfast and dinner or an evening out celebrating events and have found this to be a good pub with excellent prices and good food,” commented another diner.

Brighton Marina Village, Brighton BN2 5UT



3. The Beehive

The Beehive has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with 40% of customers rating this airport pub as ‘very good’.

One customer said “If you need to go in and out quickly this is a good place. But if you have lots of time to kill this is a great place, plenty of space to settle in.”

Before Security, South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, Crawley RH6 0NQ

4. The Jubilee Oak

38 per cent of customers rated The Jubilee Oak as being ‘very good’, with an overall rating of 3.5 out of five.

One customer said “Lovely place. Typical Wetherspoons but with the bonus of really friendly staff. Nothing we too much trouble and everything delivered with a smile.”

6 Grand Parade, Crawley RH10 1BU



5. The Red Lion

This airport Wetherspoons has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with 37 per cent of customers rating it as being ‘very good’.

Despite being a busy eatery, customers praise its quick service, with one diner commenting “Service was fast, very busy restaurant but the staff made it work, so I didn't feel rushed, great start to the day”.

Another customer added “Went to Spoons before flight busy lovely staff and food, clean, lovely atmosphere felt like Royalty.”

After Security, North Terminal, Gatwick Airport, Crawley RH6 0PJ



6. The Hatter’s Inn

Located in Bognor Regis, customers gave this pub an overall rating of 3.5 out of five.

Diners rated the food quality, value for money and atmosphere.

One customer said “Attended a number of times while staying at Butlins, good value, good service and a good atmosphere,” with another adding “Great place and great food.”

2–10 Queensway, Bognor Regis PO21 1QT



7. The Dolphin & Anchor

This Wetherspoons has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with 34 per cent rating it as ‘very good’.

However, this pub gets mixed reviews from customers. One simply said “terrible”, with another adding “dreadful”.

However, one customer commented “Exactly what you'd expect for a Wetherspoons: cheap and cheerful.”

West Street, Chichester PO19 1QD





8. The George Inn

With 3.5 out of five as an overall rating, 34 per cent of customers rated this pub as being ‘very good’.

However, this pub gets mixed reviews from diners. One customer stated that The George Inn is a “Typical Wetherspoons”, with “quick service and good value.”

Another customer added “Mediocre. Luke warm breakfast offering, meant our first time back to the George in little under a year meant a totally underwhelming experience.”

14–18 Surrey Street, Littlehampton BN17 5BG



9. The Six Gold Martlets

This Wetherspoons has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, but gets mixed reviews from customers.

One customer simply said “Not impressed”, but others commented on the good value for money, with one diner adding that The Six Gold Martlets is a “great place to eat”.

49–51 Church Walk, Burgess Hill RH15 9BQ

10. The Three Fishes

The Three Fishes also has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five and mixed reviews from customers.

One customer said “Nice staff, food great,” but another commented “Refurbishment desperately required”.

56 Chapel Road, Worthing BN11 1BE

11. The Lynd Cross

This Wetherspoons has an overall rating of three out of five, with customers disliking the food quality and slow service.

One customers said “Tasteless and cheap,” with another adding “service was slow and order was wrong a couple of times overall was ok but not the best refund was given.”

St John’s House, Horsham RH12 2PG

12. The Ounce & Ivy Bush

With an overall rating of three out of five, some customers disliked the food quality.

One customer simply said “Breakfast was awful”, while another commented “very disappointed”.

The Atrium, East Grinstead RH19 3DJ



13. The Bright Helm

With a rating of three out of five, some customers think that The Bright Helm needs to make improvements.

One customer simply said “Cold food, wrong food and minimum portions,” with another commenting that their food was “inedible”.

20–22a West Street, Brighton BN1 2RE



14. The Flying Horse

This airport Wetherspoons has an overall rating of three out of five, with customers disliking the food quality and cleanliness.

One customer commented “Servers are indifferent to the existence of customers, tables are dirty, somehow there are gnats hovering nearby and the carpet floor is gross.”

“Ordered 2 Breakfasts. They came really quickly which was probably why they were cold, especially the beans and hash browns,” added another diner.

After Security, South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, Crawley RH6 0NN