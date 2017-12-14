Ex-will writing firm owner convicted after Department for Work and Pensions investigation

A former will-writing firm owner avoided an immediate prison sentence after she was convicted of benefit fraud-related offences.

Deborah Scully ran Thy Will Be Done Limited until it was liquidated in July owing more than £150,000 to creditors and now works as a part-time administrator of new firm Thy Will Be Done (Spain) Limited. Click here for the full story.

She was convicted of two offences following a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) prosecution, supported by Worthing Borough Council.

Court papers show Ms Scully, 52, of Anscombe Road, Goring, was found guilty of dishonestly producing a false tenancy agreement with a view to obtaining a benefit and making a false representation in the form of a housing benefit claim form at Worthing Magistrates’ Court in October.

She was handed a 24-week suspended prison sentence, told to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work and pay £620 costs and a victim surcharge of £115.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman said: “We are pleased to have supported the DWP in the identification and investigation of this fraud. We take all cases of fraud extremely seriously and assess each case individually before deciding what action to take.

“Effective and appropriate use of sanctions help to deter others from attempting to commit benefit fraud so we hope this sends a clear message that any type of fraud will not be tolerated.”

Ms Scully was declared bankrupt on August 18, according to the Insolvency Service. Its register listed her last known address as Tagalie Square, Worthing. The Herald & Gazette invited Ms Scully to comment through a request via former Thy Will Be Done sales manager Paul Blackmoore but had received no reply at the time of going to press.