Explore Shoreham’s lifeboats at station open day

Residents will have the opportunity to go aboard Shoreham’s life-saving vessels on Sunday at the lifeboat station’s open day.

The station at Kingston Beach will be welcoming visitors from 10am to 4pm on Sunday (June 24).

As well as having a close up look at the all weather Tamar lifeboat and D-class inshore lifeboat in the station, residents will be able to see the lifeboats in action when they launch twice during the day.

The crew will carry out a man over board demonstration joined by lifeboats from its flank stations at Littlehampton and Brighton.

Visitors can meet the RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew, hunt the lifeboat welly around the station and take part in a competition.

Children will be entertained by a bouncy castle, tombola, refreshments and face painting.

Entry is free and all proceeds will go towards the Shoreham RNLI.