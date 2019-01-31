Extended four bedroom Victorian house with superb open-plan kitchen and living area

This well extended four bedroom semi-detached Victorian house is in a poplar residential location in Southwick.

The property, in Underdown Road, is ideally situated near Southwick Green and is also within walking distance of shops in Southwick Square, as well as the railway station.

Property

Ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, lounge, dining room, extended open-plan kitchen/dining room, utility room, WC and an extended open-plan family room with a vaulted ceiling.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, with a fourth bedroom on the second floor with an en-suite shower room.

Outside, there is a large paved area to the front providing off road parking for two vehicles.

Property

The feature rear garden has a large paved area leading down to a large lawned area with a shed, raised patio area and a workshop with power and lighting.

Further benefits include gas-fired central heating and double glazed windows.

Price offers in excess of £625,000.

For more information contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk

Property