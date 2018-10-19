Extended Upper Beeding home with three double bedrooms on a corner plot

This beautifully presented extended and detached three bedroom bungalow occupies a prominent corner plot in Upper Beeding.

The property, in Hyde Lane, has been finished to the highest of standards and is ready to move straight into upon a successful completion.

Property SUS-181016-090318003

The inner accommodation comprises an entrance porch leading into a large lounge and conservatory which is facing the south and leads into the gardens.

The kitchen/dining room is the perfect size for when entertaining or having friends and family over.

There are three double bedrooms which will not disappoint on size – one has a walk-in wardrobe and the other an en-suite – and there is also a family shower room.

Outside, you have three sections of gardens being on the corner plot which means you can follow the sun all day long while being completely private.

Property SUS-181016-090328003

To the front you have plenty of off-road parking for multiple cars.

The village of Upper Beeding offers a range of shops and amenities at Hyde Square and Steyning offers a more comprehensive range of shopping facilities, schools, library, health centre and a leisure centre.

Brighton is approximately 12 miles away, Worthing eight miles away and Gatwick Airport and London are accessible via the A24 and A23/M23.

Price offers over £400,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 28 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AB. Telephone 01903 750335 or email: lancing@jacobs-steel.co.uk