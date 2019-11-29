Extra homeless accommodation provided by Adur and Worthing Councils as temperatures set to plummet

More overnight accommodation will be provided for homeless people by Adur and Worthing Councils and partners as temperatures look set to plummet over the weekend.

The councils have activated the Severe Weather Emergency Protocols (SWEP) – a national protocol which kicks in when temperatures are zero degrees or below for three days or more to prevent loss of life.

It releases funding to enable Turning Tides to provide extra overnight accommodation for those in need in the area.

This is in addition to the two night shelters already running in Worthing staffed by expert teams and volunteers co-ordinated by Storm.

The councils’ Outreach teams, supported by Worthing Tabernacle, will also provide a drop in from 7am to 9am when the shelters close and until day services are open.

Councils staff will continue to be out and about ensuring that vulnerable individuals are directed to relevant services, a spokesman said.

Businesses and residents are being encouraged by the councils to play their part.

This includes:

– Connecting rough sleepers to local support services via the Streetlink app. The reports are checked and responded to by Adur and Worthing Councils Outreach staff and Rough Sleeper Coordinator.

– Buying those on the street food and hot drinks rather than gifting money

– Reporting any instances of antisocial behaviour to the police

A spokesman for Adur and Worthing Councils said: “While the numbers of rough sleepers in this area is low, it is vital that we are able to work with our partners to step up support for those in need during times of freezing conditions.

“At the moment, it is predicted that SWEP will be activated for four nights but we will continue to monitor the situation.

“In addition to the extra accommodation and drop-in, our specialist team of outreach and support staff will continue to be out every day to ensure that all those in need are directed to a dedicated shelter.”

