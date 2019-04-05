Facebook page set up by Worthing pair 'to make town a safer place to live and work'

A new Facebook page has been set up in a bid to prevent crime and the fear of crime in Worthing.

Worthing Residents Against Crime (WRAC), set up by resident Petra Edwards and Terry Rickards, chairman of Worthing Neighbourhood Watch Association, aims to ‘make the town a safer place to live and work’.

The pair, who said they share a passion to support the community, said they hope the page will ‘influence a positive move to a safer Worthing’.

“We want to eliminate some of the elevated fears relating to crime which have emerged over recent times,” said Petra.

“We encourage the community to actively engage with their local neighbourhood association, residents association, other community organisations and our page to influence a positive move to a safer Worthing.”

WRAC seeks to work with existing agencies such as the police, neighbourhood watch and residents associations in bringing the community together, said Petra.

Its aim is to encourage the community to improve the reporting of crime and at the same time give some reassurance to the community regarding perceptions and facts regarding crime.

Petra said: “I feel quite passionate about Worthing and I have noticed that there is an increased fear about crime.

“I would like to get people involved in the page and to actively work together with the services as well regarding crime prevention and crime reduction.

"A lot of people go on these Facebook pages talking about crime but they don’t actually go and report it to the police.”

Terry, who was recently awarded by the High Sheriff of West Sussex for his efforts, said he hopes the page will encourage people to be more active in reporting crime.

“We are hoping that people will interact with the Facebook page and will do their best to create safer communities where crime is less likely to happen," he said.

“I hope people will use it responsibly and will share their views and concerns about crime - it is a chance for people to comment and have their views heard

“The police are doing all they can, but people can help by reporting it."

The pair said if people would like to get involved they can email wrac@google.com or visit the Worthing Residents Against Crime page.