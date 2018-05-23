Family day out for man’s best friend at Dogs Trust Shoreham

Dogs, owners and dog lovers will be welcomed to Dogs Trust Shoreham for its annual fun day.

Activities featured on Sunday, May 27 will include stalls, a dog show, dog agility to have a go at and games for visitors. There will also be food and drink available to purchase.

Supporter relations officers Pia Offord and Lisa Herbert, who organise the fun day, say that they have had a busy few months preparing for the fun-filled family day out.

Pia said: “This year’s fun day is bursting with things to do and see. A great family day out, there will be something for everybody and I’m so excited to meet our wonderful supporters.”

Tickets for adults are £2, or £1 for children and pensioners, and dogs can attend for free.

Lisa said: “Every penny raised will go towards helping the homeless hounds at Dogs Trust Shoreham and help us to continue all that we do for the dogs in our care, until they find their forever homes.”

Staff from the centre say it has already rehomed 115 dogs so far this year.

The fun day will be on Sunday from 11.30am to 4pm and will be at the rehoming centre, on Brighton Road, Shoreham.

For more information about the event, contact Pia Offord and Lisa Herbert on 01273 466971 or email pia.offord@dogstrust.org.uk and lisa.herbert@dogstrust.org.uk.

