Family pays tribute to ‘exceptionally kind’ Worthing dentist

The family of a dentist who served the community for decades has paid tribute to him.

Peter Joseph Saville cared for thousands of patients in Worthing for more than four decades at his practice in West Park Lane, Worthing.'He died peacefully at his home in Mill Road, Worthing, at home on June 27 aged 90.

His granddaughter Anne Saville, from Goring, said: “He enjoyed life to the absolute maximum and passed on a ‘joie de vivre’ on to his children and grandchildren with excellence. Peter was an exceptionally kind and gentle man who believed in love and giving love to all.

“His life is a true celebration of all his achievements and how he set example to everyone. Those who were lucky enough to know him remember him as one of the kindest, most selfless men they’ve ever known. He will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and friends and will remain in their hearts forever.”

Peter was born in Ilford, Essex on May 2, 1928, son to John H Saville and Mary Louise Macintyre, brother to Bernard, Margaret and Mary. He studied dentistry at Guys Hospital, London, before spending time in the army doing national service as an officer, where he was stationed in Cyprus and Egypt for a period of time in the early 1950’s as a dental surgeon.

Peter was affected by the loss of his navigator brother; Bernard Saville 49th Sqdn. Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve who flew in a

Lancaster and was sadly killed in action during the war. Anne said: “He enjoyed his time in the Army Dental Corps immensely; the travel, the training, the serving and appreciation of the camaraderie.”

He married Josephine in 1954, his wife of 64 years, in her home town of Hull and immediately moved to Worthing in 1954 to start their family.

He joined a dental practice in Lancing prior to setting up his own practice in West Park Lane.

Anne said: “He loved Worthing and the surrounding South Downs. The town became his home for the rest of his life and he gave much to it in his own subtle way.”

A sparkling and energetic lover of life, Peter was an excellent sportsman and athlete. His first sporting passion being cricket, his father’s side of the family had enough Savilles for their own cricket team in Ilford.

He played for Worthing Hockey Club, eventually becoming president, he was also a member of Hill Barn and Worthing Golf Clubs and West Worthing Tennis and Squash Club.

In the early 1970’s he founded the squash section of ‘The Manor Sports Club’, named after The Manor Ground cricket and hockey club.

Once the West Worthing Club in Titnore Road, had opened in 1974, The Manor Squash members moved permanently to their new location.

A typical week would involve, tennis, golf and hockey. He enjoyed playing tennis at least once a week right up until October 2017 with his regular Thursday night tennis group. Peter and Josephine’s friends also formed a monthly music night, which was featured in The Worthing Herald in late 1980’s, where their mutual appreciation and love of classical music flowed.

His dental patients would also recall the variety of classical music in the surgery.

Anne said he had ‘a wide and fabulous circle of friends’, who together enjoyed touring caravan holidays across Europe, with good food, fine wine, a decent local beer and ‘endless good times’, which ‘were all part of his rich tapestry of life that was so incredibly joyful’.

Peter was a devoted and active Catholic, and the church was an important part of his life. He was a Eucharistic minister, he visited the sick and elderly to offer up communion and in the later years of his life, went to mass every day of the week. He visited Lourdes in France for many years as a carer and then as a pilgrim. A member of the Catenian Association for over 50 years, Peter also supported a large number of charities, including Worthing Churches Homeless project.

Anne said: “Highly regarded for many activities, he was well known and very much respected throughout Worthing. A man who didn’t just enjoy the ride but was involved, sitting on numerous committees; hockey, squash, PTA, Catenian and leading these organisations as captain, chair and president.”

He is survived by his wife Josephine, his children John-Pete, Jane, Paul, Theresa, Anna and Joseph, and his eight grandchildren.

The funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary of the Angels, Crescent Road on Thursday, July 12 at midday, followed by burial at Durrington Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations for either CAFOD or St Barnabas House may be sent care of H D Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. Call 01903 249 913 for details.