'Fantastic acts' dazzle at Shoreham's Beach Dreams festival

This year’s Beach Dreams event on Shoreham Beach has been described as one of the town’s best festivals yet.

The free annual event, which has been running for 20 years, returned at the weekend for three days of music and entertainment.

Beach Dreams festival Shoreham 2018

Organiser Sarah Parker said: “It was great, really lovely and family orientated.

“It was one of our best ones yet. All the acts were fantastic.”

The weekend kicked off with a launch party at Beach Green on Friday night, with a fire show, a fashion show from SOLD charity shop, DJs and a children’s disco.

On Saturday morning, the children’s parade marched from Shoreham Beach Primary School and the Church of the Good Shepherd to Beach Green.

Beach Dreams festival Shoreham 2018

The theme of rockstars and popstars saw children dressing up in bright colours, sunglasses and carrying inflatable instruments.

Sarah said: “There were some really funny costumes and some parents went all out."

The afternoon saw arts and crafts stalls, including a workshop with Alison Lapper MBE, sports activities and a variety of food and drink stalls.

Musical highlights included Krafty Kuts and Beach Dreams favourites Burning Organ.

Beach Dreams festival Shoreham 2018

Sarah added: “The Queen tribute band was excellent, it got everyone singing and dancing.”

Sunday saw more artists perform on the green, including the Shoreham Allstars, a collective of young musicians.

For the first time, a temporary road crossing was put in place to allow attendees to move between the two halves of the green safely, which Sarah said was ‘excellent’.

She said: “The whole thing went really smoothly.

Beach Dreams festival Shoreham 2018

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback.

“The team worked really hard and I’m really proud of everybody.”