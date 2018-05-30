Fantastic Fifty team is running for hospital home

Former RAF flight engineer and air gunner Doug Waghorn will be part of a team supporting Care for Veterans in the Worthing 10k on Sunday.

The charity recruited more than 50 runners for its Fantastic Fifty team to help raise vital funds for the home in Boundary Road, Worthing, for physically disabled ex-service personnel and their family members.

Doug is a permanent resident, having come to the home last year following a stroke.

He said: “I went first to a home in Lancing, which was very nice, but they didn’t have any on-site facilities. My daughter started looking around and found this place, which has the physiotherapy department.

“It’s much better to have it in-house as it gives you a better chance of making some progress and I like to have a challenge. All of the facilities here are great, it has everything, so my family don’t need to worry about me.”

Doug will be pushed around the route in his wheelchair by three Care for Veterans staff members, head of fundraising and marketing Elizabeth Baxter, fundraising officer Christine Gillott and marketing and PR officer Stewart Gillespie.

They hope to get as much sponsorship as possible for the charity, which must raise £1.9 million this year.

Care for Veterans provides residential nursing care, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care. The charity, which was first set up to care for those returning from World War One with life-changing injuries, celebrates its centenary next year.

Visit www.justgiving.com/careforveterans for more information and to make a donation.