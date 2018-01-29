Fast food chain in Worthing set to reopen

A fast food chain in Worthing is set to reopen after a ‘major digital makeover’ which has seen ten new jobs created.

McDonald’s restaurant in Liverpool Road, owned by local franchisee Grant Copper, has been closed for refurbishment but is set to open its doors on Thursday (Feburary 1).

New self-order kiosks have been installed at the branch

Digital changes at the branch include self-order kiosks, which a spokesman said would improve the speed and ease of ordering.

These allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices, the spokesman said.

Dedicated ‘dining room hosts’ will ensure the process is quick and easy, the spokesman said.

Table service will also be introduced, which will ‘take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies’.

Customer feedback at restaurants where table service has been introduced has been positive, the spokesman said, with families enjoying the ease of not having to leave children unattended while queuing and many people feeling it means they have more time to chat with friends and family.

Franchisee Grant Copper, who owns and operates 21 restaurants in the area, said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“When ordering with the new kiosks customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”

More innovations at McDonald’s restaurants could be on the way, with the company currently trialling the option to customise burgers and the opportunity to play interactive table-top games while eating a meal.