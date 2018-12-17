Ferring pupils win free school disco for key stage one and two

Pupils from Ferring will be able to dance the night away after winning a free school disco competition.

The competition, which was a promotion to launch www.justschooldiscos.com, saw entries from West Sussex, East Sussex and Surrey.

Three schools won a free school disco for key stage one and two, with Ferring CE Primary School in Sea Lane, Ferring, being one of the lucky winners.

Initially starting with just one prize, the buzz around the contest led business owner Darren Palmer to extend the prize pool to ten prizes, including three first place prizes of a free school disco, and seven runner up prizes of half price discos.

Darren said: “I was totally overwhelmed by the response from the Just School Discos launch competition. The amount of entries and the effort made really showed how much the schools needed this.

“Schools everywhere are struggling with funding, and school discos are a great way to raise money for much needed items.”

Since the launch competition in May, Darren also ran a UV disco competition and a third off sale, with plans for regular competitions in the future.

Darren said: “My ultimate aim is to raise the bar in school disco provision and provide the children with real value for money.

“With me they get a professional set up and enthusiastic host, plus I am also a big kid at heart so everything fits perfectly. I am really pleased for all the winners and happy that so many benefited from the competition.”

The other two schools which won first prize were Warnham CE Primary School and Littlehaven Infant and Northolmes Junior School.

