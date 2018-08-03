Festival celebrating Filipino culture returns to Lancing Beach Green

Sussex’s longest running free Filipino festival returns to Lancing Beach Green this weekend for the tenth year.

The event promises family fun, games, live music, rides, food and drink, as well as a cultural dance performance showcasing Filipino heritage from all parts of the Philippines.

For the first time, the event will be held over two days this year.

Organiser Ron Albano said: “A lot of Filipinos from other parts of Sussex come and want to spend the whole weekend here and enjoy the beach.”

When the festival began in 2008 it took place at the back of Worthing Hospital, but the event grew and grew and moved to Lancing’s Beach Green in 2012.

Mr Albano said: “Filipinos work like there’s no tomorrow. What really fires me up is making sure that they have something to look forward to.

“They can bring family and friends and showcase Filipino culture.”

The free event runs from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

This year Mr Albano has booked for a professional stand up comedian from the Phillipines, which he hopes will be a highlight of the weekend.

Mr Albano would like to see the festival continue for many years to come.

He said: “I’m looking at this as a long running thing, I want to leave a legacy here.”

