Festive entertainment delights shoppers

There was more festive entertainment in Worthing town centre at the weekend, as Celebration Samba performed on Saturday.

The energetic percussion group were in Montague Place, dressed all in red and wearing Santa hats, for a festive performance.

The Worthing Rock Choir performing in Montagur Place at the weekend. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

Passers-by gathered around and stomped their feet in time to the music, as they had a welcome break from Christmas shopping.

The Worthing Rock Choir was also in the same spot to perform the following day.

