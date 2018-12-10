Festive fun in Shoreham despite Christmas market cancellation

The bad weather which led to the cancellation of Shoreham’s Christmas market event did not stop festivities taking place in the town where possible.

The Light Up Shoreham Christmas market, which would have seen dozens of stalls line the streets on Friday, was unfortunately cancelled at the last minute.

Father Christmas. Photo by Geoff Simpson

Winds of up to 40 miles per hour led Adur District Council to decide it was not safe to hold the event.

However some shops decided to go ahead with late-night shopping despite the cancelled market.

The Marlipins Museum in the High Street was open, where residents could buy gifts, enjoy mince pies and hot cider punch, and visit Santa in his grotto.

Selling raffle tickets. Photo by Geoff Simpson

Geoff Simpson, of the Friends of Marlipins Museum, said it was a ‘good success’.

“It was very good Friday, very busy all evening,” he said. “People still came out regardless of the weather.

“A continuous queue of children saw Father Christmas and took away a small present.”

Shoreham’s monthly farmer’s market, which was due to take place on Saturday, was also cancelled due to safety concerns with the weather.

Shoreham Farmer's Market on Saturday. Photo by Ian Bush

However some stallholders still turned up for the market.

Ian Bush, a Shoreham resident and member of the Wellington Wailers, said: “I went there at all 11am and it was very busy.

“People were thanking the stallholders that turned up.

“It was a good turnout in the end.”

