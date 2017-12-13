Festive market to bring Christmas to Lancing

Christmas is coming early to Lancing for a busy day of festive fun and cheer at an extended market on Saturday (December 16).

The Christmas festival and shopping event will see North Road and Queensway filled with stalls and entertainers.

The family-friendly community event will run from 10am to 3pm.

The village event has been organised as a partnership between Adur District Council, which runs the monthly village market, and Lancing Parish Council.

Residents will be able to enjoy carol singing, festive music and visit Santa in his sleigh.

Performances from local groups will include Lancing Brass, a ukelele group and a choir from Sompting Primary School.

Children will be kept amused by a balloon modeller and will have an opportunity to create their own Christmas decorations at a tent run by Lancing’s Youth Parish Council.

Stalls will be selling local produce as well as handmade crafts and gifts.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s Executive Member for Environment, said: “Come out and support local businesses and the local community for a lovely day and feel-good factor.”

In order to help boost local businesses and ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the event, parking at North Farm Road and South Street car parks will be free.

Mrs Evans said: “Local businesses are the lifeblood of our communities so it is vital that we do what we can to help them at this very busy time of the year.

“While many people walk, cycle or use public transport, we recognise that some need to use their car, so this is an early Christmas present to encourage as many people as possible to join in the festive fun.”