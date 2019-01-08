Final celebration for Voluntary Action Worthing before closure

Not-for-profit organisations are invited to the Worthing Voluntary Sector Forum, celebrating the work of Voluntary Action Worthing over the past 25 years.

The forum at Friends Meeting House, in Mill road, Worthing, will include a talk on Worthing Community Chest about funding for new projects, afternoon tea and the unveiling of a glass window on Worthing Pier.

Voluntary Action Worthing chairman Jaqui Ball, front, with staff, trustees and volunteers in 2016, following the decision to withdraw funding. Picture: Steve Robards SR1601056

The forum on January 17 is a final celebration of the work of Voluntary Action Worthing, which will close at the end of January as funding was withdrawn in 2016.

Jaqui Ball, chairman, said: “We would like to record our enormous thanks to the staff of VAW past and present who helped create an organisation that was so effective and well regarded by the voluntary sector in Worthing.”

To mark the closure, VAW will be producing a Legacy Report to record some of the work since its formation in 1992.

This will include the views and opinions of groups who have been helped by VAW over many years.

Jacqui added: “We would like to say a big thank-you to all those who have contributed to this final report. The many kind testimonies received from our members are much appreciated by the Trustees of VAW.”

Brighton and Hove Community Works has agreed to take on the running of the forums, as the VAW board was concerned member organisations would no longer have the opportunity to meet regularly at the popular forums.

At the first forum for 2019, members will have the opportunity to share information, including leaflets, and there will be a question and answer session about forums for the future, following an introduction by Community Works.

The forum runs from 2pm to 4pm. To reserve a place, contact the partnerships manager on 07795341542 or email partnerships@vaworthing.org.uk

