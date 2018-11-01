Find a new home for Christmas at Angmering’s Cresswell Park development

Buyers who think they may have left it too late to celebrate the festive season in a new home can visit one of CALA Homes’ developments across Sussex to find out how they can move into moving into your new home for Christmas couldn’t be any easier.

Located less than three miles from the coast in Angmering, Cresswell Park offers a stylish collection of two, three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, and one and two bedroom apartments.

Among the homes available is the four bedroom mid-terraced Kenton, priced at £385,000 and offering flexible family living across three floors.

Set just one mile from the historic city centre of Chichester, CALA Homes’ Shopwyke Lakes development in Chichester boasts a picturesque parkland setting with green open spaces and established lakes and waterways.

Among the properties available to purchase is the current Home of the Month, the four bedroom detached Chichester Oatfield.

Priced at £525,000, this beautifully proportioned family home is currently available with carpets throughout and turf to the rear garden.

Located in the traditional Sussex village of Ringmer, Farriers Rise is small, select development comprising 13 thoughtfully designed, three bedroom, semi-detached townhouses and spacious four bedroom detached homes, which are proving popular with discerning house hunters.

Ready to move into for Christmas is the Plot 10; a three bedroom semi-detached family homes priced at £465,000.

The current Home of the Month, Plot 10 is currently available to purchase with 50 per cent contribution to Stamp Duty, presenting a potential saving of £6,625.

To make the move into your new home for Christmas, the homes at Cresswell Park, Shopwyke Lakes and Farriers Rise are all available to purchase through the Home and Communities Agency’s (HCA) Help to Buy Equity Loan.

Through Help to Buy, the Government lends the buyer up to 20 per cent of the cost of the newly built home – so buyers will only need a five per cent cash deposit, which also means that they can access lower interest rates on a 75 per cent mortgage loan.

There are no fees or interest payable on the 20 per cent loan for the first five years of owning the home and buyers will legally own 100 per cent of their home.

For those with a home to sell, buyers can also take advantage of CALA’s popular Part Exchange scheme, which allows CALA to effectively act as a cash buyer, saving time, hassle and money, with no agents fees to pay, and offering the peace of mind of being chain-free and being able to stay in your current home until your new CALA home is completed.

As a special incentive, CALA is currently offering a luxury Fortnum & Mason Christmas Hamper for all homes reserved before November 30, 2018, at Cresswell Park, Shopwyke Lakes and Farriers Rise.

With a range of incentives available, making the move into your dream new home for Christmas couldn’t be any easier.

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (South Home Counties), said: “With autumn upon us already, people often think that there isn’t enough time to move into a new home before Christmas, but by reserving now purchasers can be settled into their dream home in a matter of weeks.

“Sussex continues to prove to be a really popular location for discerning purchasers looking for a brand new house to call a home and with a range of properties available to suit a wide range of buyers, CALA really does have something on offer for everyone. With the market moving quickly, I’d urge those interested to get in touch now and come and view our stunning selection of showhomes – this is your last chance to enjoy Christmas in a brand new home at Cresswell Park, Shopwyke Lakes or Farriers Rise.”

For further information on the homes currently available at Cresswell Park, Shopwyke Lakes and Farriers Rise, visit the showhomes open daily from 10am to 5pm or visit www.cala.co.uk.