Findon summer flower show

Summer sun may be nice for holidaymakers but it has been no help to the gardeners.

Members of Findon Village Gardens Association really struggled to produce flowers and vegetables for this year’s summer flower show, held at Findon Village Hall on Saturday.

Sue Bell with her miniature allotment. Pictures: Derek Martin DM1880053a

Show secretary Sally Evans said there was a noticeable drop in entries this year and runner beans, in particular, suffered.

See more: Findon Village spring flower show



Sally said: “The vegetable and flower entries were down because people really struggled with the weather. It was a bit of a challenge.

“The weather has been so difficult. We have had a cold, wet, spring, followed by a baking hot sun with no rain. It has been the worst year of all.

“The runner beans class usually gets lots of entries but we had only one.

“It was a shame that we didn’t have so many entries but the handicrafts and cookery weren’t affected by the weather, so there were still some nice displays.

“There was a steady flow of people coming in and the ice-creams went down well.”

Sally said the association had received some very generous support from local businesses in the village and Findon Valley, which kindly donated raffle prizes.

There were still plenty of blooms to see, despite the challenges, including some very pretty gladioli and some lovely dahlias.

In the floral art section, there were some very clever creations in the miniature allotment class, which had set a maximum size of 20cm x 30cm. Sue Bell’s entry included a shed, raised bed and a tree.

Richard Bell produced a stunning entry in the photographic section, for the class entitled Tools, which required four coloured photographs.

Peta-Jane Onslow made a lovely rabbit soft toy out of babygros, as a keepsake.

Cup winners were Richie Line, Graham Gostick, Sally Evans, Sue Line, Stewart Hilton, Hilary Langford, Peta-Jane Onslow, Pam Howard, Evelyn Stanford, Gay Hibbs and Richard Bell.

-----

Have we got moos for you - cows invade Worthing United football pitch



Worthing woman’s swim challenge followed shock diagnosis

Fun day will help tackle loneliness