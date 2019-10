Firefighters were sent out to a home in Shoreham last night (Thursday).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews were called at 8.30pm to a domestic garage fire in Old Fort Road.

The accidental ignition caused 'considerable damage', the fire service confirmed.

A spokesman said: "We had one one crew from Lancing and one crew from Worthing attend.

"We used four breathing apparatus and two jets."

The two fire engines left the scene at 10.30pm.

