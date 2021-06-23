Fire breaks out at shop in Worthing
A fire broke out at a shop in Worthing last night.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:23 pm
Crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire involving a shop in Chapel Road at 8.37pm.
A spokesman said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines from Worthing Fire Station to the scene along with the Aerial Ladder Platform.
“Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire on the roof of the building, which is believed to have begun accidentally.
“Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident, and the last crew booked away from the scene at 9.56pm.”