Fire breaks out at Worthing shop
A fire broke out at a shop in Worthing this morning (Sunday, November 28).
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 9:28 am
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said four people were rescued from the shop fire in Brighton Road.
The spokesperson said they received multiple calls about the blaze at around 4.50am.
Firefighters were supported by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the crews left the scene with the blaze extinguished at 6.30am, according to the spokesperson.