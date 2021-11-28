Fire breaks out at Worthing shop

A fire broke out at a shop in Worthing this morning (Sunday, November 28).

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said four people were rescued from the shop fire in Brighton Road.

The spokesperson said they received multiple calls about the blaze at around 4.50am.

